Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 32.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2,583.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Macatawa Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,780. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $394.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank Increases Dividend

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

