Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,225 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,573. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

