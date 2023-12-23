Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,295 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 2,388,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

