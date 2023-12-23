S.A. Mason LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

