Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.20 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00020753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $112.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00102923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,533,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,216,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.