Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $136.47 million and $25.90 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 109,351,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.17049682 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $26,291,701.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

