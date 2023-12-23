GAM Holding AG Sells 31,941 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

