Family Legacy Inc. Sells 376 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.2% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

