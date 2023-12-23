Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

