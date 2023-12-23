Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,403 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

