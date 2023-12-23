NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,666,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after buying an additional 2,294,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

