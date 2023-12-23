Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,390.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

