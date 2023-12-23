State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,290 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $466.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

