Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

