3,060 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $309,000. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.6% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.71. 2,211,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,513. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

