First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD remained flat at $44.45 during trading hours on Friday. 528,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,653. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.