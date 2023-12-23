SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 1,402,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

