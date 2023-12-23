Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. 506,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

