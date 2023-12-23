First PREMIER Bank Sells 35 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

Shares of ASML traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $752.53. 597,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $666.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.88. The company has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

