First PREMIER Bank Has $133,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

