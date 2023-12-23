Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,711. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.