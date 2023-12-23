Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.