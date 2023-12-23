Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.99. 85,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

