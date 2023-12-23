iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

