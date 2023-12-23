Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 5,705 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 12,184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

