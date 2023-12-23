iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 17,082,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,928,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

