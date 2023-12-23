Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.92. 397,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,737. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

