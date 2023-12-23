Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607,188 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

