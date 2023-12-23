Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for 0.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE BTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 4,870,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,310. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
