Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 176,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.50.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.