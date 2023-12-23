Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,668 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $21,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,417,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 106,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.