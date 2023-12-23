Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,668 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $21,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,417,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 106,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
