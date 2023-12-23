Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.