Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

