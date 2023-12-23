Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,475 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

