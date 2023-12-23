ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $470,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 201,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

