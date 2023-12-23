Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 6,130 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.