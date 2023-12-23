Rothschild Investment LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

