United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $570.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $582.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.04.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

