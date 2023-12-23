Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $1.31 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

