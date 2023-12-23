JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,893,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after buying an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 789.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 230,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

