Beacon Financial Group Has $198,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

BA opened at $260.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $214.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.