Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,887,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PKST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 287,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,259. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.