MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises about 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.