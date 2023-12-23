Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 48,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.12. 793,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

