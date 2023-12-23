The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,487. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.