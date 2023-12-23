Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 52 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $244.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.