Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in LKQ were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

LKQ traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $47.80. 1,037,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

