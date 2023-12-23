Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,471. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

