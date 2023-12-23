87,146 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

FIW traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.09.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

