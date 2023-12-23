Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

